Rains County News - Rains County's Hometown Newspaper

This used to be the Rains County local news website. To find out what is currently happening Rains County, Texas go to the Rains County Leader, Rains county's hometown newspaper. Their website is: www.rainscountyleader.com. The content below is from the rainscountytoday.com's website's \ 2008-2009 archived pages.

2008 Front Page News

RAINS COUNTY TO RECEIVE FUNDING FOR THREE TRAILERS

Rains Recycling Committee consisting of Lee Roland, Bonnie Burch, Rita Ryser, Linda Northcutt, Linda Terry and Jim Painter have submitted a grant request to ETCOG under their 2009 Regional Solid Waste Program to fund the purchase of three trash vehicles. The grant request was for $10.645.00 to buy two cardboard trailers and one carryall cargo trailer. These vehicles will be purchased by the County and and reembursed by ETCOG. Boy Scout Troop #393 will assist in this project.

EMORY EDC PUTS ITS MONEY WHERE ITS MOUTH IS!

The entourage started at 6:30AM going around Lake Fork taking pictures. Then into Emory to talk business. The business of the day was economic development. The title of the production will be BUILDING THE BEST BUSINESS CLIMATE FOR THE 21ST CENTURY and will be seen in 6 to 8 weeks on major television networks. Starring in this feature were Lake Fork Trophy Lures, Potts Feed Store and Hootens Hardware. CEO Ronnie Parker spoke for Lake Fork Trophy Lures. The company manufactures and ships 20,000 baits a day around the world. Pro fisherman Mark Pack is also a partner in this great success story. Next, to Potts Feed Store to speak with Rob Potts, second generation owner of this Rains County institution.

Rob and Mistie took over operations on the store in 2005 from parents Henry and Maxanne who started the store in 1962. Next, the production team headed for Hootens Hardware. Lance showed off his wonderful new stiore has helped so many of us in Rains County. The producer of the show was Ms. Zahira Collazo from The Economic Report. Emory Development Director, Clyde Smith put this package together with $20,000 from Emory Economic Development Corporation. Economic development is defined as building the best best business climate. Thanks , Clyde and EDC for the great job in promoting our community. We can hardly wait to see the movie.

2009 Front Page News

